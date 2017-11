BRIEF-MMI Holdings says qtrly headline earnings up 54 pct ​

Nov 23 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd

* ‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 DILUTED CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS ARE DOWN 4% ON 1Q17.​

* ‍OPERATING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS DIFFICULT IN SOUTH AFRICA AND WE DO NOT BELIEVE THAT ENVIRONMENT WILL IMPROVE MEANINGFULLY IN NEAR TERM​

* FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, OPERATING PROFIT WAS FLAT DESPITE INCREASE IN SPENDING ON NEW INITIATIVES IN MOMENTUM RETAIL AND IN CLIENT ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS​

* FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, HEADLINE EARNINGS, WHICH INCLUDE FULL IMPACT OF MARKET-RELATED GAINS ON OUR EARNINGS, ARE UP 54% VERSUS 1Q17.​