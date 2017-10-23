BRIEF-‍MMLP expands West Texas LPG system into Delaware basin​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Martin Midstream Partners Lp
* MMLP announces West Texas LPG system expansion into Delaware basin
* Martin Midstream Partners - West Texas LPG Pipeline JV plans to invest about $200 million to expand its NGL system into Delaware basin in service by Q3 2018
* Martin Midstream Partners LP - expansion will be supported by long-term volume dedications estimated to be up to 40,000 barrels per day