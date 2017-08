June 19 (Reuters) - MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA:

* LAUNCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES WITH CANCELLATION OF PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT EUR 6 MILLION

* AIMS TO DOUBLE ITS TURNOVER TO 150 MILLION EUROS BY MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)