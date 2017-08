June 22 (Reuters) - MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA:

* MND RAISES EUR 6 MILLION THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* MND HAS PLACED 1,189,904 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 5.05

* INCLUDING SHARE PREMIUM, REPRESENTING 10% OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL ADMITTED TO TRADING

* OFFERING WAS GENEROUSLY SUBSCRIBED