Jan 15 (Reuters) - Moberg Pharma Ab (Publ):

* MOBERG PHARMA RECEIVES FAVORABLE OUTCOME FROM NAD - MAIN COMPETITOR TO DISCONTINUE CURRENT MARKETING

* EXPECTS OUTCOME TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN KERASAL NAILS® POSITION AND GROWTH PROSPECTS IN U.S. MARKET