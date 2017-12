Dec 21 (Reuters) - MOBILEZONE AG:

* ‍ACQUIRES GERMANY‘S TPHCOM GMBH​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 50 MILLION​

* ‍WILL APPLY FOR A CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND CHF 80 MILLION AT EGM​

* ‍IS ENVISAGED THAT CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BY MEANS OF RIGHTS OFFERING TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND POLICY AND TO APPLY FOR A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.60 PER SHARE​