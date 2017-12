Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mobimedia Solution SA:

* BARDINOCO LTD SELLS 30.6 PERCENT OF CO, CURRENTLY DOES NOT HOLD ANY OF CO SHARES

* EQUITY DYNAMICS SELLS ALL CO SHARES, REDUCES STAKE TO 0 FROM 27.83 PERCENT STAKE

* GLOBAL DIRECT PARTNERS ALSO SELLS ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CO, REDUCING OWNERSHIP IN CO TO 0 PERCENT FROM 25.05 PERCENT

* MOVIO MEDIA SELLS ITS ENTIRE 7.64 PERCENT STAKE IN CO