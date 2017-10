BRIEF-Mobimo Holding H1 rental income at CHF 56.4 mln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - MOBIMO HOLDING AG:

* H1 MOBIMO GENERATED PROFIT OF CHF 63.3 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 89.8 MILLION).

* H1 RENTAL INCOME OF CHF 56.4 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 56.8 MILLION) WAS ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE.

* H1 PROFIT ON SALE OF TRADING PROPERTIES AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES WAS CHF 13.3 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 17.0 MILLION)

* H1 NET INCOME FROM REVALUATION OF CHF 30.6 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 20.9 MILLION)

* AIMS TO MAINTAIN ITS ATTRACTIVE DIVIDEND POLICY