Oct 23 (Reuters) - MOBOTIX AG:

* 2016/2017 STATEMENTS TO BE IMPACTED BY PROVISION DUE TO RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM OF AROUND EUR 2.7 MILLION​

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH WORKS COUNCIL, AGREES ON KEY POINTS OF “FIT FOR THE FUTURE”‍​ PROGRAM

* AS PART OF THE STREAMLINING OF THE COMPANY ORGANIZATION, A REDUCTION OF UP TO 60 JOBS IS ALSO PLANNED​

* SEES FY 2016/2017 NET LOSS OF AROUND EUR 6.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)