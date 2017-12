Dec 27 (Reuters) - Modern Land (China) Co Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TWO PROPERTY PROJECT COMPANIES​

* ‍MODERN GREEN DEVELOPMENT AGREED TO ACQUIRE FROM VENDOR 89.8% EQUITY INTEREST IN HUZHOU DONGJUN CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CO​

* MODERN GREEN DEVELOPMENT AGREED TO ACQUIRE FROM VENDOR 84.73% EQUITY INTEREST IN ‍HUZHOU DONGJU CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT C​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: