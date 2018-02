Jan 30 (Reuters) - Modine Manufacturing Co:

* MODINE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q3 SALES ROSE 47 PERCENT TO $512.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.44 TO $1.52

* SEES 2018 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 36 TO 40 PERCENT

* MODINE MANUFACTURING - INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $35.2 MILLION, INCLUDING $35.7 MILLION RELATED TO RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION IN QUARTER

* DURING Q3, CO RECORDED $9.4 MILLION OF RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES AND A $1.3 MILLION IMPAIRMENT CHARGE