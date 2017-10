Sept 19 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd:

* Moelis acquires controlling interest in Infinite Care

* ‍Entered into an agreement with Next Capital to acquire a controlling interest in Infinite Care​

* Infinite Care’s founding management will retain its 30 pct stake in infinite care

* Acquisition involves Moelis Australia paying $45.4 million for a 70 pct interest in Infinite Care