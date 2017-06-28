FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Moelis Australia updates acquisition of Redcape Hotel Group
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 9:18 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moelis Australia updates acquisition of Redcape Hotel Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd:

* Acquisition of Redcape Hotel Group & earnings upgrade

* Moelis Australia will invest $40 million in fund as a strategic investment

* ‍Moelis Australia plans a future IPO of fund on ASX​

* Agreed to acquire Redcape Hotel Group for $677 million

* Forecast underlying EBITDA for FY17 would have been $36 million (a 55% increase on prospectus forecast of $23.2 million)

* Expects to have in excess of $2.5 billion of assets under management by 31 December 2017

* Moelis Australia Redcape Hotel Group is forecast to deliver an initial cash yield to investors of 8.75% per annum (paid quarterly)

* ‍Moelis Australia Redcape Hotel anticipates earnings growth of 3% - 5% per annum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.