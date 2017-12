Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc:

* MOGO FINANCE TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $15,000,300 BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* MOGO FINANCE - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE ABOUT 2.1 MILLION COMMON SHARES FROM TREASURY OF CO AT $7.00PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)