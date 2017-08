Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mogo Finance Technology Inc-

* Mogo announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly ‍total revenue in Q2 2017 was $11.5 million, up by 2% sequentially​

* Says ‍adjusted net loss for quarter ended June 30, 2017 of $4.3 million, compared with $4.2 million for Q2 of 2016​