BRIEF-Mohawk Industries Q2 earnings per share $3.48

July 27 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc

* Mohawk Industries reports record Q2 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.48

* Q2 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.45 billion

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.70 to $3.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mohawk industries says "adjusted operating income increased to $381 million, up 7%, overcoming higher material and start-up costs and a reduction of IP income"

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S