BRIEF-Moleculin Announces Polish Approval For Leukemia Clinical Trial

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* MOLECULIN ANNOUNCES POLISH APPROVAL FOR LEUKEMIA CLINICAL TRIAL

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - ETHICS COMMITTEE IN POLAND HAS APPROVED COMPANY‘S PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANNAMYCIN FOR TREATMENT OF LEUKEMIA

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH INC - COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST PATIENT TO BE ENROLLED IN Q1 2018

* MOLECULIN BIOTECH - BELIEVES CLINICAL DATA PRODUCED IN POLAND WILL BE USEFUL IN INTERACTIONS WITH U.S. FDA, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: