Oct 10 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina Healthcare Inc says in connection with Joseph M. Zubretsky’s appointment as CEO, his annual ‍base salary will be $1.3 million - SEC filing

* Molina Healthcare - ‍within 15 days after Zubretsky's start date, will pay him lump sum amount in cash equal to $4 million less applicable withholding taxes​ Source: (bit.ly/2gtn0qc) Further company coverage: