BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Says Florida AHCA To Negotiate For Managed Care Contract

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - FLORIDA AHCA NOTIFIED MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF FLORIDA, WAS SELECTED AS CANDIDATE TO NEGOTIATE FOR AWARD OF A MANAGED CARE CONTRACT

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE SAYS START DATE FOR NEW CONTRACT FOR REGION 11, WHICH INCLUDES MIAMI-DADE & MONROE COUNTIES, IS SCHEDULED FOR JAN 1, 2019-SEC FILING

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - ‍INVITATION TO NEGOTIATE DOES NOT AFFECT FLORIDA PLAN‘S CURRENT MEDICAID CONTRACT WITH AHCA, WHICH RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2018​

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - CONTRACT AWARDS UNDER ITN ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED BY AHCA IN APRIL 2018