BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Says New Mexico Human Services Department Notified Co's New Mexico Health Plan That It Was Not Selected For Tentative Award Of Contract

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc:

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - NEW MEXICO HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOTIFIED CO‘S NEW MEXICO HEALTH PLAN THAT IT WAS NOT SELECTED FOR TENTATIVE AWARD OF CONTRACT

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE - TENTATIVE AWARD DOES NOT AFFECT NEW MEXICO PLAN‘S CURRENT CONTRACT WITH NEW MEXICO HSD, WHICH RUNS TO DEC 31, 2018

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE- MEDICAID PREMIUM REVENUE OF NEW MEXICO PLAN, UNDER CENTENNIAL CARE CONTRACT, AMOUNTED $893MLN FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2017

* MOLINA HEALTHCARE SAYS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017, CO EXPECTS THAT NEW MEXICO HEALTH PLAN WILL NOT BE PROFITABLE