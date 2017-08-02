BRIEF-Molina Healthcare to cut 1,500 jobs ​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina Healthcare announces second quarter results and restructuring plan

* Q2 loss per share $4.10

* Molina Healthcare - ‍ restructuring plan now underway is expected to reduce annualized run-rate expenses by $300 million to $400 million upon completion in 2018.​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Molina Healthcare Inc - annualized salary eliminations of $55 million achieved so far in q3 of 2017.

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍$200 million total reduction to annualized run-rate expenses resulting from staff reductions expected to be achieved by end of 2017​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - 2018 marketplace participation to be terminated in Utah and Wisconsin; additional states in review.

* Molina Healthcare Inc - 2017 earnings per share guidance withdrawn.

* Molina Healthcare Inc - recorded $72 million in non-cash impairment losses for goodwill and intangibles, primarily relating to pathways subsidiary in quarter

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ certain significant items increased loss before income tax benefit in Q2 of 2017 by approximately $330 million​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - determined that future benefits to be derived from pathways will be less than previously anticipated

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ recorded $43 million in restructuring and separation costs in Q2 of 2017​

* Molina healthcare - ongoing poor performance at Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, Puerto Rico health plans in 2017 contributed to "disappointing" performance in Q2

* Molina Healthcare - ‍ as part of restructuring , reducing corporate, health plans workforce by about 10%, or 1,500 full-time-equivalent employees​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ workforce rightsizing, which represents 7% of total number of our employees, is expected to be completed by end of 2017​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - estimate that total pre-tax costs associated with restructuring plan will be approximately $130 million to $150 million for h2 of 2017

* Molina healthcare inc - affected employees will be offered severance and outplacement assistance

* Molina Healthcare Inc - also reducing scope of 2018 participation in washington marketplace

* Molina Healthcare Inc - withdrawing previously issued 2017 full-year earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance

* Molina Healthcare Inc - ‍ in marketplace plans excluding, Utah and Wisconsin ACA, increasing 2018 premiums by 55%​

* Molina Healthcare Inc - search for a permanent chief executive officer is "well underway" and we are "encouraged" by response

* Molina Healthcare Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $4,999 million versus $4,359​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: