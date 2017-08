BRIEF-Molmed and TTY Biopharm enter into exclusive agreement to commercialise Zalmoxis in certain Asian territories

June 30 (Reuters) - MOLMED SPA:

* MOLMED AND TTY BIOPHARM ENTER INTO AN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALISE ZALMOXIS® IN CERTAIN ASIAN TERRITORIES

* SAYS SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WHICH DEFINES ALL TERMS AND CONDITIONS TO IMPORT, USE, MARKET, SELL AND/OR DISTRIBUTE ZALMOXIS FOR THE TREATMENT OF HAEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES IN TAIWAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, THAILAND, PHILIPPINES, VIETNAM AND MALAYSIA

* MOLMED WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, POTENTIAL REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO EURO 13.5 MILLION

* MOLMED WILL RECEIVE AS WELL ROYALTY PAYMENTS IN RANGE OF 10% TO 20% ON ANNUAL NET SALES GENERATED IN EACH COUNTRY COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT