Aug 10 (Reuters) - MOLOGEN AG:

* ‍FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR14.2 MILLION AS OF 30 JUNE 2017 (31 DEC 2016: EUR20.5 MILLION)​

* ‍STUDIES IN PROGRESS PRECIPITATED INCREASED H1 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS, WHICH, AT EUR8.0 MILLION, WERE ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR'S AMOUNT OF EUR7.1 MILLION.​

* H1 ‍NET LOSS WAS EUR-10.7M (H1 2016: EUR-9.8 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)