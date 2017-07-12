FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
July 12, 2017

BRIEF-Molson Coors and Hornell Brewing sign licensing deal for Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Hal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors And Hornell Brewing Co., Inc., an affiliate of Arizona beverages, sign licensing agreement for new Arnold Palmer Spiked half & half

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Molson Coors to market, distribute Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half in United States through its US division, MillerCoors

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half will be introduced later in 2017 in select markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

