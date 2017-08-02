FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Molson Coors Q2 earnings per share $1.49
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 2, 2017 / 11:36 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Molson Coors Q2 earnings per share $1.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.66

* Q2 earnings per share $1.49

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - ‍on track to deliver full-year business plans and cost savings​

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly ‍worldwide brand volume increased 2.3% to 26.4 million HL​

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - qtrly net sales $3,091.3 million versus $3,109.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Molson Coors - ‍during Q2, recorded non-core net charges of $42.3 million, driven by unrealized mark-to-market losses on commodity hedges & integration costs​

* Molson Coors - ‍during Q2, recognized net special charge of $16.5 million, driven by charges related to closure of breweries in U.S., Europe, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

