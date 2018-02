BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.18

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE $64.6 MILLION VERSUS $34.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* ‍NET INCOME IN 2017 PERIOD WAS DRIVEN BY RECOGNITION OF $50.0 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT FROM CSL AS REVENUE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.31, REVENUE VIEW $66.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES ‍NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE OF ABOUT $180 MILLION - $220 MILLION FOR 2018 AND $45 MILLION - $55 MILLION FOR Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: