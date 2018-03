BRIEF-Monarques Gold Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share C$0.003

March 1 (Reuters) - Monarques Gold Corp:

* MONARQUES GOLD REPORTS ITS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* ‍ REVENUE OF $10.3 MILLION AND EBITDA OF $0.5 MILLION IN Q2​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.003

* MONARQUES GOLD - ‍ WILL ASSESS POSSIBILITY OF RESTARTING BEACON MILL IN H2 2018 TO ACCOMMODATE ANTICIPATED INCREASE IN DEMAND

* MONARQUES GOLD QTRLY ‍PRODUCTION CASH COST OF $1,338 (US $1,052) PER OUNCE AT BEAUFOR MINE​

* MONARQUES GOLD QTRLY ‍PRODUCTION AND SALE OF 5,444 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q2 AT BEAUFOR MINE, UP 62% OVER PRODUCTION IN PRIOR QUARTER BY PREVIOUS OWNER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)