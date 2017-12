Dec 22 (Reuters) - MONDADORI:

* CONCLUDES FIVE-YEAR LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TOTAL OF 450 MILLION EUROS DUE DEC 31, 2022

* NEW AGREEMENT REPLACES THE CURRENT LINES OF CREDIT (2015-2020)

* EXPECTS TO CLOSE 2017 WITH A DEBT/ADJUSTED EBITDA RATIO BELOW 2.0X Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)