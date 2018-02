Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELEZ SAYS ON JAN 31, 2018, FINANCE COMMITTEE, WITH AUTHORIZATION FROM BOARD , APPROVED AN INCREASE OF $6 BILLION IN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* MONDELEZ SAYS NOW AUTHORIZED TO REPURCHASE UP TO $19.7 BILLION OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2rYyom4) Further company coverage: