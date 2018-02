BRIEF-Mondelēz International Reports Net Tax Benefit Of $59 Million In Q4​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL REPORTS 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍ORGANIC NET REVENUE INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT​

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.53​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57​

* MONDELEZ-QTRLY NET REVENUE $6,966 MILLION VERSUS $6770 MILLION

* ‍ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM IN DECEMBER 2017 RESULTED IN A DISCRETE NET TAX BENEFIT OF $59 MILLION IN Q4​

* MONDELEZ SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ORGANIC NET REVENUE TO INCREASE 1 TO 2 PERCENT

* ‍COMPANY ALSO EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS FOR 2018​

* MONDELEZ SAYS EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 17 PERCENT

* MONDELEZ - ‍2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES EXPECTED ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN LOW-TO-MID 20 PERCENT RANGE, INCLUDING CURRENT VIEW OF EXPECTED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $6.97 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.37, REVENUE VIEW $26.44 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: