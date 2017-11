Nov 14 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* 9-MONTH PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 24.1 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR ‍​9.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE GUIDANCE ON NET PROFIT 2017 INCREASED TO EUR 12.5 MILLION