Nov 10 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA

* SAYS ‍HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE GROUP HENAN YORK​

* ‍DEAL INCLUDES ENTRY OF YORK GROUP INTO TWO FINAL FIGHT AND NARAKA SERIES OF PROJECTS, WITH A YORK INVESTMENT TOTALING OF $3.9 MILLION​

* ‍YORK GROUP WILL HAVE A SHARE OF LICENSING REVENUES AND WORLDWIDE MERCHANDISING DERIVING FROM EXPLOITATION OF TWO SERIES​