Oct 25 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* SIGNS LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH RAHBANI INFLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT

* DEAL GRANTS RIGHTS ON FLIGHTS OPERATED BY EMIRATES OF SOME PROGRAMS OF MONDO TV

* ‍LICENSE LASTS SIX MONTHS ON ALL EMIRATES FLIGHTS STARTING FROM JAN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)