Jan 8 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* EXECUTES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH NEOVISION FOR FIRST AND SECOND SEASONS OF SISSI, THE YOUNG EMPRESS

* LICENSE PROVIDES FOR GRANTING OF RIGHTS UNTIL 2020

* LICENSEE WILL BEAR COSTS FOR REALIZATION OF POLISH AUDIO COLUMN OF WHICH MONDO TV WILL ACQUIRE PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)