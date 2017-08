July 21 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SUISSE SA:

* ANNOUNCES CO-PRODUCTION WITH CJ E&M OF THE SECOND SEASON OF ANIMATED SERIES ROBOT TRAINS

* TO BE A PARTNER AS AN INVESTOR IN THE SERIES, CONTRIBUTING TO PRODUCTION BUDGET FOR ABOUT 610,000 EUROS

* TO GET 14.5 PERCENT STAKE IN ALL RIGHTS DERIVING FROM THE SERIES

* TO RECEIVE USD 1.3 MILLION TO MAKE PART OF ANIMATION OF THE SERIES Source text: reut.rs/2uHLGTG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)