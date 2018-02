BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank meets 2017 profit forecast, proposes CZK 8/share dividend

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As:

* MONETA MONEY BANK FY 2017 NET PROFIT CZK 3.9 BILLION (VERSUS COMPANY OUTLOOK CZK 3.9 BILLION)

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS MANAGEMENT PROPOSES CZK 8/SHARE GROSS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 PAYOUT

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS 2017 LOAN GROWTH 10.8 PERCENT Y/Y

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS CORE NII EROSION CONTINUOUSLY DECELERATES Q/Q

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS GRADUALLY PROGRESSING TOWARDS 15.5 PERCENT MEDIUM TERM CAPITAL TARGET WITH IFRS9 TOTAL CHARGE OF CZK 638 MILLION TO BE BOOKED IN JANUARY 2018

* MONETA MONEY BANK Q4 NET PROFIT CZK 804 MILLION VERSUS CZK 811 MILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* MONETA MONEY BANK Q4 NET BANKING INCOME CZK 2.58 BILLION VERSUS CZK 2.5 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS 2017 COST OF RISK 32 BPS, SAYS BASED ON LATEST CNB FINANCIAL STABILITY REPORT COST OF RISK LIKELY TO BOTTOM OUT DURING 2018

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS DURING 2018 MONETA WILL FURTHER SEEK TO MONETIZE ON AND OFF BALANCE SHEET LEGACY NPLS, SUBJECT TO MARKET DEMAND AND CONDITIONS

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS EXPECTS 2018 NET CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AT LEAST CZK 3.4 BILLION, RISING TO CZK 3.8 BILLION IN 2020

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS EXPECTS 2018 LOAN BOOK GROWTH AT 9 PERCENT

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS EXPECTS 2018 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME AT LEAST CZK 9.5 BILLION

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS MANAGEMENT PLANS TO PROPOSE 2017 – 2020 AGGREGATE DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF CZK 11.5 BILLION

* MONETA MONEY BANK SAYS MANAGEMENT COMMITS TO DELIVER SOLID DIVIDEND STREAM IN NEXT 4 YEARS, POLICY MAY CHANGE IF ANY OPPORTUNITY FOR ACQUISITION ARISES Further company coverage: