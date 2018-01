BRIEF-Moneygram And Ant Financial Announce Termination Of Amended Merger Agreement

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc:

* MONEYGRAM AND ANT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCE TERMINATION OF AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC - COMPANIES COMMIT TO NEW STRATEGIC COOPERATION

* MONEYGRAM - COS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT FOLLOWING INABILITY TO OBTAIN APPROVAL FOR DEAL FROM CFIUS

* MONEYGRAM - CO, ANT FINANCIAL ALSO PLAN TO WORK TOGETHER ON “NEW STRATEGIC INITIATIVES” IN REMITTANCE AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS MARKETS

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC - ANT FINANCIAL PAID CO A $30 MILLION TERMINATION FEE

* MONEYGRAM - COS TO DEVELOP INITIATIVES FOR LOW-COST MONEY TRANSFER SERVICES INTO CHINA, INDIA, PHILIPPINES, OTHER ASIAN MARKETS