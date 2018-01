Jan 25 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc:

* MONEYGRAM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL - GRANT LINES HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO GLOBAL CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

* MONEYGRAM - KAMILA CHYTIL, CHIEF GLOBAL OPERATIONS OFFICER, EXPANDED ROLE TO INCLUDE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY WITH PRODUCT MANAGEMENT, SALES DELIVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: