5 days ago
BRIEF-MoneyGram International posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.27/shr
August 7, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-MoneyGram International posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.27/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc

* MoneyGram International reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $410 million versus I/B/E/S view $411 million

* MoneyGram International Inc qtrly digital money transfer revenue grew 10 pct on a reported basis over prior year driven by strong growth in MoneyGram.com

* MoneyGram International- continue to work with cfius committee and various other regulatory agencies for ant financial deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

