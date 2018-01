Jan 24 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc:

* MONEYGRAM.COM EXPANDS TO FRANCE AND SPAIN

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍ANNOUNCED MONEYGRAM.COM IS NOW AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS SENDING MONEY FROM FRANCE AND SPAIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)