Feb 22 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc:

* FY ‍OPERATING PROFIT £94.9M VERSUS £91.1M YEAR BEFORE​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EPS 16.9P VERSUS 15.7P​

* ‍FY ORDINARY DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 10.44P VERSUS 9.85P ​

* CORE MARKETS EXPECTED TO GROW AT AROUND 6-7%​, FORECAST GROWTH TO BE SLOWER THAN THAT IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: