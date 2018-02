Feb 7 (Reuters) - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :

* MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q1 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S