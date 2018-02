Feb 23 (Reuters) - Monnari Trade SA:

* SAYS GINO ROSSI ACCEPTED ITS NON-BINDING OFFER TO BUY SIMPLE CREATIVE PRODUCTS AND RECEIVED EXCLUSIVITY IN NEGOTIATIONS

* SAYS OFFER IS ACCEPTED UNDER CONDITION THAT SIMPLE SHARES WILL BE VALUED AT MIN 46 MILLION ZLOTYS, ASSUMING ZERO DEBT AND CASH

* SAYS FINAL PRICE FOR SIMPLE SHARES WILL BE SET AFTER DUE DILIGENCE