FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Monogram to be acquired for $12 per share in cash by Greystar led fund
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 4, 2017 / 5:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Monogram to be acquired for $12 per share in cash by Greystar led fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Monogram Residential Trust Inc

* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by Greystar led fund

* Transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion, including debt to be assumed or refinanced.

* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by monogram's board of directors

* $3.0 billion deal value includes monogram's share of its two institutional co-investment joint ventures with PGGM and NPS

* Transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing by Greystar

* Following payment of previously announced q2, monogram will not pay any dividends through close of transaction

* Monogram residential trust- jpmorgan chase has provided commitment letter to greystar growth, income fund for $2.0 billion in debt financing for deal

* Company does not expect to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for quarter

* PGGM JV will be restructured, joint venture interests held by NPS will be purchased by Greystar for about $0.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.