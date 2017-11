BRIEF-Monotype Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc:

* Monotype announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 2017 revenue $60.2 million -$64.2 nln ​

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.08-$0.10​

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.00-$0.02​

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 2017 pro forma revenue $60.5 million -$64.5 million ​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $62.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc - ‍revenue for quarter was $60.5 million, an increase of 16 pct, year over year​

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc - ‍pro forma non-GAAP revenue for quarter was $61.0 million​

* Q3 revenue view $59.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S