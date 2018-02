BRIEF-Monotype Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.28

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc:

* MONOTYPE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 REVENUE $65.3 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $53.0 MILLION - $57.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $243.0 MILLION- $251.0 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EPS RANGING FROM LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.03 TO EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.02

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EPS $0.25 - $0.36

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.10 - $0.15

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.76 - $0.87

* RAISED Q1 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK AND TIGHTENED REVENUE RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $55.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $243.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $62.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A 3% INCREASE TO CO‘S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A 3% INCREASE TO CO'S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.116 CENTS PER SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS