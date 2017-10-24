FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monro reports Q2 EPS of $0.55 excluding items
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 12:18 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Monro reports Q2 EPS of $0.55 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Monro Inc

* Monro Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q2 sales $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $276.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 9 to 12 percent

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.115 billion to $1.145 billion

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.10 including items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monro Inc - ‍guidance for fiscal 2018 comparable store sales has been revised to a range of down 1.0 percent to an increase of 1.0 percent on a 52-week basis​

* Monro - ‍diluted 2018 EPS guidance reflects about $0.10 of contribution from 53rd week, $0.15 to $0.19 in accretion from recent acquisitions​

* Monro Inc - ‍is currently reviewing its guidance policy and will provide an update in its Q4 fiscal 2018 earnings release​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.