FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monroe Capital enters into limited liability company agreement with NLV Financial Corp
Sections
Featured
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Williamson named Defence Secretary after Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 11:18 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Monroe Capital enters into limited liability company agreement with NLV Financial Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Monroe Capital Corp

* Says ‍co and NLV Financial Corp entered into a limited liability company agreement to co-manage MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, Llc​

* Says Senior Loan Fund is expected to invest in senior secured loans to middle market companies​

* Says ‍limited liability company agreement is effective October 31, 2017

* Says ‍company and NLV have committed to initially provide $50 million each of equity capital to senior loan fund​ Source text: bit.ly/2z6fyvW Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.