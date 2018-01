Jan 25 (Reuters) - MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT SA :

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍53.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2017/2018 OBJECTIVES: SUSTAINED GROWTH IN ACTIVITY, IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

* CONFIDENT IN GROWTH ACCELERATION IN H2‍​