Oct 10 (Reuters) - Montana Exploration Corp:

* Montana Exploration Corp Signs extension of strategic agreement with U.S. based utility

* Says execution of amended farm-in agreement to extend time for performance of 10 well initial drilling program to July 1, 2018

* Says required to drill a minimum of 9 new wells on farm-in acreage by extension date of which at least 6 must be gas wells​